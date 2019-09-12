This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cult US Indie artist Daniel Johnston has died aged 58

His brother said his death was unexpected and he was in good spirits just one day ago.

By AFP Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 5,426 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805627
Image: Youtube
Image: Youtube

US INDIE SINGER Daniel Johnston has died of natural causes at the age of 58.

Johnston, praised as an enigmatic singer-songwriter, had been in and out of hospital in recent months with issues relating to his kidneys, according to his brother and manager Dick Johnston. 

His death was “unexpected” his brother said, adding “just yesterday his spirits were great and his ankles were swollen and he was looking and feeling really good”. 

He spent time in psychiatric care on a number of occasions for manic depression and made a name for himself bringing a new sound to lo-fi with decades’ worth of homemade recordings recounting stories of personal pain and unrequited love set to Beatles-inspired pop. 

In recent years he had largely been under his family’s care in the small town of Waller in eastern Texas.

Two years ago, Johnston, who composes on piano and has traditionally performed on guitar, embarked on a tour that would turn out to be his last.

He put aside instruments to sing with bands like Fugazi, that took inspiration from him and performed set lists from Johnston’s vast repertoire.

Source: vinceleers/YouTube

Some of his songs have been covered by internationally renowned acts like Pearl Jam, Tom Waits and Beck.

Cobain

His career enjoyed a major boost when the late Kurt Cobain appeared on MTV in one of Johnston’s T-shirts, leading to a surge of interest in the outsider artist, who at the height of Nirvana’s fame, was institutionalized.

Born in Sacramento, California on 22 January 1961, Johnston was raised in West Virginia. He became a mainstay of the underground rock circles in Texas’ capital Austin in the early 1980s, offering up homemade cassettes to his friends and customers at his McDonald’s day job.

The Austin City Limits music festival paid tribute to Johnston, saying the city known for its eclectic music had “lost a giant today”.

He began drawing attention from members of the music industry with songs like Speeding Motorcycle and Don’t Play Cards with Satan.

Before the announced retirement from touring, Johnston had appeared to be in improving health and in the 2000s traveled to play in Europe and Japan.

A prolific sketcher, he has also found growing interest in his paintings, with the latest exhibition taking place this month in Tokyo.

At his final New York performance in 2017, he took the stage to a standing ovation after a screening of “The Devil and Daniel Johnston,” the award-winning 2005 documentary on his troubled but prodigiously creative life.

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie