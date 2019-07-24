Actress Danika McGuigan dies aged 30

ACTRESS DANIKA MCGUIGAN has died aged 30 after a short battle with cancer.

The 30-year-old, who was the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a statement, her family said they were “devastated” after he death.

It read: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan.

“After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family.

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”

Danika appeared in RTÉ series Can’t Cope Won’t Cope and had recently finished filming a movie called Wildfire, which was being directed by Cathy Brady.