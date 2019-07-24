This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Actress Danika McGuigan dies aged 30

She was the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 11:11 AM
18 minutes ago 9,465 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737580
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

ACTRESS DANIKA MCGUIGAN has died aged 30 after a short battle with cancer. 

The 30-year-old, who was the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

In a statement, her family said they were “devastated” after he death. 

It read: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan. 

“After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family. 

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.” 

Danika appeared in RTÉ series Can’t Cope Won’t Cope and had recently finished filming a movie called Wildfire, which was being directed by Cathy Brady.

