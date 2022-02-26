#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 February 2022
Two Danish journalists suffer gunshot wounds in Ukraine

They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.

By AFP Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 6:51 PM
20 minutes ago 4,500 Views 3 Comments
A soldier walks along Ukrainian armoured vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv
Image: Efrem Lukatsky/AP
TWO DANISH JOURNALISTS sustained gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen targeted their car in Ukraine Saturday, their employer said, on the third day of a Russian assault on the country.

Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen “were rapidly taken to hospital and are out of danger”, the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet said.

The two had been reporting near the northeastern city of Okhtyrka, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border, it said.

They were wounded despite wearing bullet-proof vests.

The newspaper, which was employing them both as stringers, said it was in touch with Denmark’s foreign ministry and a private company to evacuate them.

