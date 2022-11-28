Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 28 November 2022
Advertisement

Danny Healy Rae's plant-hire firm posts record profit of €1.07 million

The record profit resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from €2.58 million to €3.65 million at the end of December last.

1 hour ago 7,568 Views 10 Comments
Danny Healy-Rae TD.
Danny Healy-Rae TD.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE PLANT-HIRE and civil engineering company owned by outspoken independent Kerry TD and farmer, Danny Healy-Rae enjoyed a record year last year to return profits of €1.07 million.

New figures lodged by Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd with the Companies Office show that the firm’s 2021 post tax profits increased by €326,979 or 44% from €743,244 in 2020 to €1.07 million.

The record €1.07 million profits for the company resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from €2.58 million to €3.65 million at the end of December last.

The business has been on a steady growth path in recent years despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The €1.07 million profit for last year is more than double the post tax profits of €444,714 for 2019 and follows profits of €444,227 in 2018 and profits of €239,060 in 2017.

The €1.07 million profit equates to an average weekly profit of €20,581 for 2021.

The company’s cash funds last year decreased sharply from €2.02m to €993,714.

The profit for 2021 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €415,187 and a profit of €90,021 on the disposal of a tangible fixed asset.

Details of 2021 purchase orders published by Kerry County Council show that Healy Rae Plant Hire Ltd last year received €45,733 for a Council capital works contract.

The book value of the company’s tangible assets also increased sharply from €1.3 million to €2 million.

Danny Healy-Rae serves on the board with his wife, Eileen and their 37 year old son, Johnny who successfully runs the day-to-day operations of the business.

Pay for directors increased by €3,000 from €30,000 to €33,000.

The accounts for Healy Rae Plant Hire Ltd state that Danny Healy Rae and Eileen Healy Rae control the company.

The firm controls subsidiary firm, Sunville Construction Ltd where profits increased last year increased 12 fold to €198,737. The firm’s cash funds increased from €48,143 to €928,312 during the year. Accumulated profits totalled €226,781.

The Sunville firm employs 27. Daniel Healy Rae Jnr (34) and Johnny Healy Rae are directors and directors’ pay last year totalled €95,733 made up of remuneration of €74,772 and pension payments of €20,961.

Danny Healy-Rae Snr was co-opted onto Kerry County Council in 2003 to fill his late father Jackie Healy-Rae’s seat and the 68 year old was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

The register of members’ interests at Dáil Eireann lists multiple occupations for Deputy Danny Healy Rae.

Along with being a serving Dáil deputy, Deputy Healy Rae confirms other occupations as a publican; farmer; bus hire and plant hire.

In the register, Deputy Healy Rae confirms that he has shares in the Kerry Group plc and also owns land – 50 acres of farmland at Fossa, Kilgarvan; another 38 acres of farmland at Gullaba, Kilgarvan and another three acres of farmland at Gortnaboul, Kilgarvan.

The register confirms that the Healy Rae company has contracts with Kerry County Council, Irish Water and Bus Eireann.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie