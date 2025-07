KERRY TD DANNY Healy-Rae no longer plans to make a formal complaint about being “shoved” by a member of the gardaí while he was in Dublin for the All-Ireland football final yesterday.

Multiple videos shared widely online show the Independent TD appearing to be pushed by a member of An Garda Síochána ahead of yesterday’s final between Donegal and Kerry.

Healy-Rae told a number of news publications yesterday that he intended to make a formal complaint to gardaí about the alleged incident, but speaking to The Journal today the TD said he has decided against doing so.

In the most widely shared video, Healy-Rae is seen walking between a large crowd of Kerry supporters just off O’Connell Street.

As he passes through, he lifts his arms to the crowds, encouraging them to cheer before appearing to be pushed by a passing garda.

Healy Rae-then turns back towards the garda and the pair exchange words before Healy-Rae walks off as the garda follows. Boos are heard from the Kerry supporters throughout the exchange.

Speaking to The Journal this morning, Healy-Rae said he was “upset” yesterday evening when it happened.

“There was no need for it and all that, it would be nice if he apologised but I’m going no further with it. Let his superiors deal with it. I’m doing no more,” the Independent TD said.

“I don’t know what his problem was, what his story is or what excuse he had. I don’t know,” Healy-Rae said, adding that he thinks the gardaí in general did an excellent job yesterday.

“I’ve been shoved and pushed before and I’m alright today. Look, he was wrong, all the rest of the guards are fine and always have been.”

The TD said it was a good day for Kerry in the end yesterday.

“We have the best team in the country and have had for a while,” he said.

“They really deserved this… especially the supporters. The support they had there yesterday was magnificent.”

When The Journal sought a comment from the gardaí in relation to the incident a spokesperson responded:

“Anyone who wishes to report the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána is entitled to make a complaint to the independent policing ombudsman, Fiosrú.”