Friday 21 May 2021
That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three rape charges

The 45-year-old actor has been free on bail since his June arrest.

By Press Association Friday 21 May 2021, 9:06 PM
Image: Wade Payne via PA Images
Image: Wade Payne via PA Images

A JUDGE HAS said that actor Danny Masterson, famous for appearing in US sitcom That ’70s Show, must stand trial on three counts of rape.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where the prosecution laid out its evidence.

That included testimony from three women who took the stand to say that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson has denied the charges. His lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, said that Masterson had consensual sex with the women and he would prove his client’s innocence.

During the hearing, Mesereau repeatedly challenged the women on discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they were raped and suggested that the prosecution was tainted by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology.

Masterson is a prominent Scientologist, all three women are former Scientologists, and the church and its teachings came up constantly during testimony.

The 45-year-old actor has been free on bail since his June arrest.

He is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

