Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 23 June 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Dara O'Shea.
# dotted line
Ireland’s Dara O'Shea will play in the Premier League next year following move to Burnley
Ireland defender made more than 100 appearances for West Brom.
169
0
10 minutes ago

BURNLEY have announced the signing of Irish defender Dara O’Shea from West Bromwich Albion. The fee is believed to be in the region of £7 million. 

O’Shea joins the club on a four-year deal, keeping him at Turf Moor until 2027.

The Dubliner has been capped 19 times for Ireland and made 107 appearances for the Baggies, including their 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

O’Shea said: “It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going.

“Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things.

“I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

“I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too.”

Vincent Kompany, Burnley’s manager, was keen to bring O’Shea to Turf Moor. He said: “It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.

“Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him.”

Burnley take on Manchester City in the Premier League’s opening match of the season on Friday 11 August.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     