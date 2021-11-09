Underground Dart line mothballed for 20 years, according to updated Dublin transport strategy

PLANS FOR AN underground Dart line in Dublin have been shelved until at least 2042, according to a revised National Transport Authority (NTA) strategy.

Published this morning for public consultation, the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area will cost an estimated €25 billion over the next 20 years.

It sets out proposals for improving cycling and pedestrian infrastructure in the capital and transitioning the Dublin bus and commuter rail fleet to electric by 2035 in a bid to cut emissions.

It also includes proposals for the long-awaited Metrolink from Swords to Charlemont in Dublin 6, planning permission for which will be sought next year.

However, the scheme is not expected to be operational until after 2031, according to the strategy.

Meanwhile, proposals for an underground Dart line — linking Heuston Station to the Dart service — have been removed from the 20-year programme.

The scheme originally received planning permission in 2010 but was “not brought forward at the time primarily due to funding constraints and also due to the potential to utilise the Phoenix Park Tunnel for passenger service”, according to the NTA’s revised strategy.

“Since then, the Phoenix Park Tunnel link has been brought into operational service, providing connectivity from the Kildare line to the city centre stations of Connolly, Tara and Pearse.”

However, the NTA said it was “satisfied” that the need for an additional heavy rail line through Dublin City Centre will arise over the “longer term”.

As such, it said the plans will “be preserved and protected” to allow its future delivery after 2042.

Additionally, the strategy outlines plans to deliver four new Luas lines — to Finglas, Lucan, Poolbeg and Bray — between 2031 and 2042.

Design work will also commence on eight further extensions serving:

Clongriffin

Balgriffin

Tyrellstown

Blanchardstown

Clondalkin

Tallaght/Kimmage

Tallaght/Knocklyon

UCD/Sandyford

Commenting on the publication of the strategy, Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA said, “As far as NTA is concerned, the single biggest step that can be taken to tackle climate change is to encourage as many people as possible to use public transport and other sustainable modes, rather than the private car.

“In broad terms, our Strategy will facilitate this by investing in services and infrastructure, now and into the future.

“We in the NTA want to play our part and we want to lead by example, and we will do that by transitioning our public transport fleet away from fossil fuel to low and zero-emission technologies. This process is already under way, and when complete in 2035 will result in a massive reduction in public transport emissions.”