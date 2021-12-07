#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

Dart+ West project is approved by Government and will enter planning system in 2022

The final cost of the project is set to be between €969 million and €1.1 Billion

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 8,887 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5622604
The DART+ West programme would see the Maynooth rail line electrified
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The DART+ West programme would see the Maynooth rail line electrified
The DART+ West programme would see the Maynooth rail line electrified
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE DART+ WEST programme, which would see rail link improvements to Maynooth and infrastructure upgrades at both Connolly and the Docklands, has been approved by the Government.

The plan, which is funded under the National Development Plan, will also see the Maynooth line electrified and a new rail depot built near Maynooth to house additional Dart trains.

Approval of the project will see it move into the statutory planning system, with Iarnród Éireann currently considering submissions received during a recent public consultation process.

Iarnród Éireann are set to apply to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order in 2022.

The Dart+ West project is part of the Government’s overall Dart+ programme, which will see the length of the Dart network increase from 50km to 150km and double the passenger capacity to 52,000 people per hour.

The final budget and delivery schedule for Dart+ West will not be known until later on in the planning process, with the Government estimating its cost at between €969 million and €1.1 Billion.

The overall Dart+ plan will see rail lines to Drogheda and Hazelhatch electrified to allow for the Dart, as well as improvements to the existing Dart line to Greystones, like the removal of level crossings.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that it was a “hugely significant decision” and that it will help transform public transport.

“This is a tangible demonstration of progress, which will transform public transport and help us meet our climate goals,” said Ryan.

“Dart+ will double capacity and triple the length of the commuter network in the Greater Dublin Area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Dart+ West, which will electrify the line to Maynooth is the first step and will also facilitate the  development of the entire programme.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority welcomed approval of the Dart+ project, saying that it will improve service frequency for those who use the Dart.

“Under Dart+, passenger capacity and service frequency will be vastly improved for people across the rail network in the Greater Dublin Area,” said Graham.

There are a total of five seperate projects within the Dart+ programme: Dart+ Fleet, Dart+ West, Dart+ South West, Dart+ Coastal North and Dart+ Coastal South.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie