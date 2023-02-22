Dave Fanning to leave RTÉ 2FM after more than 40 years with the station

BROADCASTER DAVE FANNING is leaving RTÉ 2FM after more than four decades with the station.

However, he will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.

“So, I’m gonna split the scene for a while,” wrote Fanning in an Instagram post announcing the news.

“I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout this for the past few years and have decided to step back from my weekend show on 2FM to spread the word of Fanning on the digital empire.

“A busy year ahead; see you along the way.”

Fanning added that he will be “turning up on 2FM on Bank Holidays”.

This will begin on St Patrick’s Day, where Fanning will have a U2 special to celebrate the launch of their new album, Songs of Surrender.

Fanning is also well known for his friendship with U2, often being granted exclusive access to their new music.

He has presented the ‘Dave Fanning Show’ across various time slots on both RTÉ Radio 1 and 2FM since 1979.

The show was moved to a weekend slot in 2020.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy praised Fanning as a “cultural leader in Ireland”.

He added that Fanning’s “judgement to move his content to the world of digital audio is smart and also no surprise”.

Healy said he was “thrilled” that Fanning will “continue to be an important part of RTÉ”.