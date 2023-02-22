Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo Dave Fanning at the opening of the U2:1978-81 exhibition at Little Museum of Dublin.
# split the scene
Dave Fanning to leave RTÉ 2FM after more than 40 years with the station
He will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and also will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.
8.6k
6
1 hour ago

BROADCASTER DAVE FANNING is leaving RTÉ 2FM after more than four decades with the station.

However, he will take up a new role presenting a music show on RTÉ Gold and will record a podcast for the RTÉ Radio Player.

“So, I’m gonna split the scene for a while,” wrote Fanning in an Instagram post announcing the news.

“I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout this for the past few years and have decided to step back from my weekend show on 2FM to spread the word of Fanning on the digital empire.

“A busy year ahead; see you along the way.”

Fanning added that he will be “turning up on 2FM on Bank Holidays”.

This will begin on St Patrick’s Day, where Fanning will have a U2 special to celebrate the launch of their new album, Songs of Surrender.

Fanning is also well known for his friendship with U2, often being granted exclusive access to their new music.

He has presented the ‘Dave Fanning Show’ across various time slots on both RTÉ Radio 1 and 2FM since 1979.

The show was moved to a weekend slot in 2020.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy praised Fanning as a “cultural leader in Ireland”.

He added that Fanning’s “judgement to move his content to the world of digital audio is smart and also no surprise”.

Healy said he was “thrilled” that Fanning will “continue to be an important part of RTÉ”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     