TODAY WOULD HAVE been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, so we thought we’d test your knowledge of the Starman’s discography to mark the milestone.

Can you match these lyrics to the correct song?

This is our last dance, this is ourselves... Let's Dance Young American

Under Pressure Modern Love Ground Control to Major Tom... Life on Mars? Space Oddity

The Man Who Sold The World Hallo Spaceboy Strange fascinations fascinate me... Changes Fascination

Strangers When We Meet Starman Keep your 'lectric eye on me, babe... Ziggy Stardust Five Years

Lady Stardust Moonage Daydream Wham! Bam! Thank you, ma'am!... Suffragette City The Jean Genie

Let's Spend The Nigth Together Soul Love Don't let me hear you say life's taking you nowhere, Angel... Station to Station Golden Years

Fame Young Americans You've got your mother in a whirl. She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl... Queen Bitch Modern Love

Rebel Rebel Diamond Dogs We know Major Tom's a junkie. Strung out in heaven's high... Space Oddity Ashes to Ashes

Because You're Young Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) Look up here, I'm in heaven... Blackstar Let Me Sleep Beside You

The Dreamers Lazarus It's only forever, not long at all... Magic Dance As The World Falls Down

Underground Within You I will love you until I reach the end... Dancing In The Street Tonight

Let's Dance Love Is Lost And they know just what we do. That we toss and turn and night The Stars (Are Out Tonight) Where Are We Now?

