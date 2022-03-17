#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 March 2022
Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (28) missing from Dublin

David Maloney has been missing from Santry, Dublin since Monday 7 March.

By Jane Moore Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM
David Maloney.
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

David Maloney has been missing from Santry, Dublin 9 since Monday 7 March.

He was reported missing after failing to return home and his family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for his well-being.

David is described as being 6 ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santry Garda Station 01 6664000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

