'Pizza boxes. Can we get rid of them too?': 'Reusable' culture isn't just about coffee cups

A NEW DEPOSIT AND return scheme for coffee cups launched in Dublin today, as organisers hope to reduce reliance on single-use coffee cups.

How the scheme works: you purchase a coffee or tea and pay an additional charge of €1, which acts as a deposit for the cup. When you return the cup, you receive your €1 back.

The pilot project, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and operated by 2GoCup Ltd, will be rolled out across DCU and Trinity College campuses and Dublin City Council’s Civic Offices today and over the next couple of weeks. There are hopes to expand if the pilot goes well.

Samantha Fahy, director of sustainability at DCU, believes the scheme will help change people’s behaviour and attitudes, moving towards a greater reusable culture which could even see the end of pizza boxes as we know them.

