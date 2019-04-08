This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 April, 2019
'Pizza boxes. Can we get rid of them too?': 'Reusable' culture isn't just about coffee cups

The scheme launched at DCU and Trinity college today with hopes to expand into other parts of Dublin and Ireland.

By Andrew Roberts Monday 8 Apr 2019, 7:30 PM
A NEW DEPOSIT AND return scheme for coffee cups launched in Dublin today, as organisers hope to reduce reliance on single-use coffee cups.

How the scheme works: you purchase a coffee or tea and pay an additional charge of €1, which acts as a deposit for the cup. When you return the cup, you receive your €1 back. 

The pilot project, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and operated by 2GoCup Ltd, will be rolled out across DCU and Trinity College campuses and Dublin City Council’s Civic Offices today and over the next couple of weeks. There are hopes to expand if the pilot goes well. 

Samantha Fahy, director of sustainability at DCU, believes the scheme will help change people’s behaviour and attitudes, moving towards a greater reusable culture which could even see the end of pizza boxes as we know them. 

Watch the video above for our full report.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

