'Hazardous duel', 'Laughable Mr Corbyn': UK papers react to 'bruising' live TV debate

THE PAPERS IN the UK today are led by reaction to the televised verbal tussle between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The i newspaper says the debate saw “insults fly” while the Financial Times says Johnson survived a “hazardous duel” with Corbyn, according to a snap YouGov poll also covered by The Times which showed a narrow win for the PM.

I: Insults fly at leaders TV debate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/korbfHnE3s — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2019

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 20 November https://t.co/POCSBeysWm pic.twitter.com/xHhs2NwKH1 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 19, 2019

The Times 20/11/2019

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn shaking hands during the Election head-to-head debate on ITV, prior to the General Election on December 12th, 2019 Photo : Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #brexit @thetimes pic.twitter.com/2F81eJfGY5 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 19, 2019

The Daily Mail characterises Corbyn’s performance as “laughable”, The Guardian reports the debate saw the pair “stake their ground”, and the Daily Express says the opposition leader avoided a question on Brexit nine times.