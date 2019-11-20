'Hazardous duel', 'Laughable Mr Corbyn': UK papers react to 'bruising' live TV debate

THE PAPERS IN the UK today are led by reaction to the televised verbal tussle between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The i newspaper says the debate saw “insults fly” while the Financial Times says Johnson survived a “hazardous duel” with Corbyn, according to a snap YouGov poll also covered by The Times which showed a narrow win for the PM.
I: Insults fly at leaders TV debate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/korbfHnE3s— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2019
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 20 November https://t.co/POCSBeysWm pic.twitter.com/xHhs2NwKH1— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 19, 2019
The Times 20/11/2019— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 19, 2019
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn shaking hands during the Election head-to-head debate on ITV, prior to the General Election on December 12th, 2019 Photo : Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #brexit @thetimes pic.twitter.com/2F81eJfGY5
The Daily Mail characterises Corbyn’s performance as “laughable”, The Guardian reports the debate saw the pair “stake their ground”, and the Daily Express says the opposition leader avoided a question on Brexit nine times.
Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/yNiidAMPJb— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 19, 2019
Guardian front page, Wednesday 20 November 2019: Leaders stake their ground: Johnson Brexit, Corbyn NHS pic.twitter.com/mk3pv5pYwk— The Guardian (@guardian) November 19, 2019
Tomorrow's #frontpage - Corbyn dodges Brexit question NINE TIMES#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SGoTlCgnFP— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 19, 2019
