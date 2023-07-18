Body of woman killed in Cork to be repatriated to India

THE BODY OF an Indian woman, who suffered a violent death at a house in Cork last Friday night, is to be repatriated to her native country.

Deepa Dinamani, who was a native of Kerala in Southern India, was pronounced dead at the home she shared with her husband and son in Cardinal Court, in Wilton on the southside of Cork city, last Friday night.

Dinamani’s brother is travelling to Ireland, who will meet with his nephew and organise the repatriation.

The Indian community in Cork has rallied since the passing of the 38 year old chartered accountant who only moved to Ireland in recent months.

A candle lit vigil was held in her memory outside her home in Wilton on Sunday night. 150 people placed flowers in front of a framed picture of Deepa which was positioned on the doorstep of her home.

President of the World Malayalee Council Cork, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, says that Indian people living in Cork are assisting the brother of the deceased as he makes the arduous journey to Ireland to bring the body of his only sibling home.

“We are working on the repatriation process. Her brother needs to submit certain forms and to get them notarised by the authorities,” Margassery said.

“He has to send all those emails to the Embassy. He is travelling today to his parents because he is in a different state [in India] and then he will come here.

“He is still in shock. He cannot process it. [The vigil] was nice. It was good for us to be as one and to be united as we pass on our condolences,” Margassery added.

Margassey said that the community is helping with the repatriation, sorting “the protocol and what is required” and “all the practical steps”.

Margassery added that both Cork County Council and the victims employers have reached out to him to pass on their condolences and offered assistance. According to the doctor, Dinamani’s brother will arrive in the next few days, once a visa has been issued to him.

Advertisement

“We are waiting for the confirmation from the brother on when he will be able to travel. She only had one sibling. He is the only one,” he said.

Margassery posted a message on the Cork Pravasi Malayali Facebook page, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Indian Nurses in Cork social media pages, asked members for their support in the coming days.

“We request all our community members support as you are all aware of the costs incurred with repatriation,” the post read.

Family have requested for our support in what ever way we could as a community.”

Dr Margassery, who is also President of the UCC Indian Alumni Association, said Irish people who feel they can be of assistance to the family in any way can contact her at corkwmc@gmail.com

Dinamani was a chartered accountant with over a decade of experience and had worked in a Cork firm since April.

In a statement Alter Domus, where Deepa had been employed as a senior funds manager, said that they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the events that took place in Cork on Friday evening.

“We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”

The alarm was raised when Dinamani did not collect her five-year-old son from the house of a friend on Friday after a summer camp. The friend went to the house where Deepa lived. The emergency services were subsequently called.

Dinamani was pronounced dead at the scene. A technical examination was carried out at the scene and the property was sealed off.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the morgue at Cork University Hospital shortly at 10.40am on Saturday. A postmortem was carried out onsite by Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Dinamani’s husband, Regin Parithapara Rajan, 41, was subsequently charged with the murder of his wife and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody pending his next court appearance by video link on Thursday. Bail cannot be applied for in the District Court in cases where there is a murder charge. The couple’s son is being cared for the aftermath of the tragedy.