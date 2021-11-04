#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

34 deer killed in Phoenix Park as part of 'managed cull' this week

The animals – 22 females and 12 males – were culled on Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 6:30 AM
33 minutes ago 1,808 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5591108
File photo of deer in Phoenix Park
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of deer in Phoenix Park
File photo of deer in Phoenix Park
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THIRTY-FOUR DEER were culled in Phoenix Park in Dublin as part of a managed cull this week.

The animals – 22 females and 12 males – were culled on Tuesday, the Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed.

Managed culls, which are overseen by a qualified vet, take place in the park a number of times every year to keep the deer population under control.

There are hundreds of wild fallow deer in Phoenix Park and the OPW said a failure to control the population of the animal, which has no natural predator in Ireland, would have a detrimental impact on the overall herd and the surrounding environment.

When asked about the cull this week, a spokesperson for the OPW told The Journal: “The deer population in the park is actively managed to keep the herd at a sustainable size. If animals were not removed, food would become scarce and more animals would ultimately suffer.

“Without population control, there would be other welfare issues such as low body fat, malnutrition and high incidence of death from exposure to cold in winter. Attempting to maintain too many deer within a restricted park area would soon lead to a build-up of parasites and other pathogens causing disease in the deer.”

October and November mark rutting season when mating activity reaches its peak. The cull around this time of year is used to mitigate population growth in the following months.

The carcasses of the culled deer are typically sold to game dealers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A number of animal rights groups have raised concerns about the practice over the years, saying that other methods of population control could be introduced such as using contraception or moving the animals to bigger areas.

The OPW previously said there are no contraceptives licensed for use in free-living deer in Ireland. A spokesperson said the Irish Deer Society and similar associations in the UK “fully endorse humane culling as best practice in deer herd management”.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie