Defence Forces available 'at all times' to respond to wildfires as warning issued

THE DEFENCE FORCES has said that it has a crew and aircraft available “at all times” to respond to wildfires if needed.

It comes after the European Commissions’ Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) issued a warning stating that Ireland is at an extreme risk of wildfires.

The service’s Fire Danger Forecast for today shows ‘extreme anomaly’ levels in Ireland, as well as in Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and other European countries.

The Department of Agriculture has also issued an orange level forest fire warning due to continued high-pressure dominated weather patterns.

In a statement to The Journal, a military spokesperson said the Air Corps is “very much aware of the warnings in regard to forest fires”.

“A crew and aircraft are available at all times and are ready to go whenever they are needed. Their normal day to day role is that they are ready to respond to whatever tasking comes in – they have the training and equipment to go to the forest fires,” the spokesperson said.

“They are on standby to respond as the need arises.”

The Department said a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse exist.

It said that continued westerly high-pressure dominated weather will continue to create dry conditions across Ireland ahead of an expected change and arrival of low-pressure weather system over the weekend.

It said recent fires appear to be strongly associated with public recreational activity in high-risk areas, and ignitions on areas associated with turf cutting.

“Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should not bring barbeques, light fires or engage in any other fire-risk activity during this time,” the department said.

It further stated that anyone visiting recreational areas “should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles”.

The Department also warned people not to cause or light fires in and around forests or open land, to dispose of smoking materials responsibly and not to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

The orange warning will remain in place until Monday, 12 June.

Met Éireann has said the weather will remain warm and sunny this coming weekend but that the high temperatures will also mean hot, humid nights.

Friday and Saturday nights will see temperatures range from 11 to 16 degrees, with Saturday in particular expected to be “quite oppressively warm and humid,” the forecaster said.