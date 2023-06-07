Advertisement

Wednesday 7 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Hot and Humid
'Oppressively warm and humid' nights in store this weekend says Met Eireann
Today and tomorrow are to remain warm and sunny, with some cloud and the chance of the odd shower.
18 minutes ago

THE FORECASTERS AT Met Eireann are predicting the weather will remain warm and sunny this coming weekend but that the high temperatures will also mean hot, humid nights. 

Friday and Saturday nights will see temperatures range from 11 to 16 degrees, with Saturday in particular expected to be “quite oppressively warm and humid,” the forecaster said.

Today and tomorrow are to remain warm and sunny, with some cloud and the chance of the odd shower. Overall, temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees today and similar tomorrow.   

All in all, the weather is to remain dry and warm until Saturday morning, when “some showery rain is expected to start moving into the south and move up across the country later on Saturday introducing a slightly more showery but quite humid airmass.”

The midwest is set to get the hottest temperatures on Friday, with the mercury likely to hit highs of 25 degrees, while Connacht is predicted to be the warmest area of the country on Saturday afternoon, where temperatures could also reach 25 degrees. 

Sunday holds the same “muggy” conditions in store as well, according to Met Eireann.

“Winds will be mostly light and variable, offering little relief from the humid conditions and highest temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees.”

Next week would appear to have something similar in store as Met Eireann predicts the weather to stay warm into early next week with sunny spells but also the possibility of some thundery showers. Highest temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-twenties. 

David MacRedmond
