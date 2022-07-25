Deirdre Jacob: Commissioner says Gardaí will ‘take stock’ after DPP decide against prosecution

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said today that the investigation remains live into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob, who went missing 24 years ago.

Her remains have never been found, despite a forensic Garda search as recently as last October.

She is one of at least six women who vanished in the east of the country in the 1990s.

It emerged in recent weeks that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended against bringing charges after receiving a file prepared by Gardaí, and after a search of a Co Kildare wood last autumn found “nothing of evidential value”.

Deirdre Jacob was 18 years old when she disappeared near her home in Roseberry, Newbridge at approximately 3pm on 28 July 1998.

Gardaí upgraded her disappearance to a murder investigation in 2018 following new information and sources confirmed that members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation travelled to the UK to interview a suspect.

Speaking today Harris said:

“We have obviously received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and from that then, we take stock and we see what next we need to do in terms of the investigation.

“It does remain live, it does have resources, and we continue then to look for what else we need to do in terms of solving this awful murder.

“But I would say that anyone with any information whatsoever should come to An Garda Síochána and inform us of what they know, no matter how small.

“It may still be some small piece of information out there which could assist us with this investigation.

“But again, the investigation remains live, and remains open.”

Harris was joined by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in Athlone town for the opening of a new Garda station.

McEntee said that the Government would continue to support the work of the Gardaí into Deirdre Jacob’s disappearance.

“The most important thing for any family where a loved one has gone missing and where there are no answers is that we try and find answers, and for my part in the Department of Justice, we will support and continue to work with An Garda Síochána.

“Whether it be opening a cold case, specific to Deirdre Jacob or any other type of investigation of this kind, no stone will be left unturned when it comes to trying to find these kinds of answers for families.

“That is what they want. That is what they need. And we will support the Gardai.

“Any decision on a particular case, that is a matter for An Garda Síochána, but we will support them, whatever they decide to do next.”

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information relating to Deirdre Jacobs contact the investigation team in Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.