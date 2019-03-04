Passengers sleep on the ground at Dublin Airport after snow and ice causes major delays

A NUMBER OF passengers experienced long delays and flight cancellations at Dublin Airport yesterday evening as a result of de-icing issues.

Yesterday’s status yellow snow and ice warning for the country resulted in snowfall that affected the Midlands and the east coast.

During the snowfall, Dublin Airport tweeted to say that it was “open and operational”.

“Some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules as a result of de-icing issues. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Dublin Airport tweeted.

According to Dublin Airport, aircraft de-icing is the responsibility of the airline or its handling agent while Dublin Airport is “responsible for keeping the runway and taxiways clear of snow and ice”.

This resulted in “knock-on delays and some cancellations”.

Weather has regrettably caused a small number of Dublin cancellations (3/3). All those affected were advised of their rebook/refund options — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 3, 2019 Source: Ryanair /Twitter

Source: Katie Monnelly/Twitter

3hrs on a plane on the runway at dublin airport. Only one wing de-icer in @DublinAirport the pissed-off pilot has just announced. pic.twitter.com/tN5iPcVZat — Michael Skelly (@mickskelly) March 3, 2019 Source: Michael Skelly /Twitter

A number of passengers were left with no information on their delayed flights leading to many sleeping in the airport overnight.

Plenty of passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration.