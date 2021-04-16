Deloitte announces plans for 300 new jobs in Ireland

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM Deloitte Ireland has announced it is to created 300 new jobs.

The majority of the roles will be in consulting, 100 of which are being recruited immediately, with the remainder being hired over the coming year.

Opportunities will also be available for professionals in digital/cloud and systems engineering, customer design, future of work, digital finance, digital supply chain, business operations, data analytics and cognitive technologies.

Deloitte is also looking to hire people over the next 12 months in the areas of regulatory risk, restructuring and transaction services, actuarial services and marketing.

The business will also be recruiting for audit and tax specialists in the consumer and financial services industries.

“The announcement of 300 jobs today is a real boost and vote of confidence in our economy and Ireland’s future,” Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar said.

“These are high quality jobs in technology, strategy and business operations. I wish the Deloitte team every success as they expand to meet the increased demand from their clients,” Varadkar said.

In addition to the recruitment drive, Deloitte Ireland has announced that it has signed a four-year deal with Team Ireland.

It will be an official partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland from now until the end of 2024.

Details of the vacancies available at Deloitte Ireland can be found here.