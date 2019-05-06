Democrats move to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over Mueller report

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 May, 2019
By Associated Press Monday 6 May 2019, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,876 Views 14 Comments
XINHUA PHOTOS OF THE DAY US Attorney General William Barr Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HOUSE JUDICIARY Committee in the US will vote on Wednesday on whether or not to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing a full version of the Mueller report. 

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Jerrold Nadler, had given Barr until 9am to provide an un-redacted version of the report and is now proposing to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department declined to provide the committee with it. 

Democrats have said they need to see the full report, including underlying materials like interview transcripts, to conduct a complete review of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.

Nadler’s move escalates tensions between the Democrat-led House and President Donald Trump’s administration over Mueller’s investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Mueller’s report ultimately found no criminal collusion by Trump’s 2016 campaign with Russia, and insufficient evidence of obstruction of justice.

The report, however, concludes that “if we had confidence a thorough investigations of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

For two years, the White House has denied any wrongdoing or collusion with Russia in 2016′s Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, Trump’s turnabout on whether Mueller should appear before Congress has sparked criticism from Democratic lawmakers who are eager to question the author of the report on Russia’s election interference.

Trump had previously said he would leave the question of Robert Mueller testifying to Attorney General Barr. The attorney general has said he has no objection to Mueller testifying.

Not only has Trump said that Mueller’s report didn’t reveal collusion and that there was no obstruction, he asserted: “Bob Mueller should not testify.”

Associated Press

