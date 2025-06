A NUMBER OF groups have written letters in support of a family in Dublin who are due to be deported as part of the government’s crackdown on asylum seekers.

The family of four, who say they have built a life here in Ireland, received the deportation order in March.

The eldest daughter of the family, Blessing Richard, has been studying at Technological University Dublin (TUD) as part of a ‘sanctuary scholarship’, which is issued by Ireland’s International Protection services for asylum seekers to study at third-level.

Their local church in Dublin’s north inner city and departments in TU Dublin are among those who have written letters in support of the family staying.

The Irish Refugee Council has also appealed for the deportation to be stayed, citing Blessing’s volunteering for it as a youth ambassador.

They have cited the impact that the upending caused by a deportation would cause to her and her family.

The International Protection Appeals Tribunal denied the family’s application to remain in Ireland. In its decision, the body said the that the family’s “connection to the state does not outweigh in maintaining the integrity” of the international protection and immigration system.

It also found that there were not exceptional circumstances to the family’s case and that ending the family’s permission to remain would not have a “grave or significant impact” on Blessing’s personal development.

The family say they have provided extensive documentation, including police reports and community involvement, to support their case.

They were ordered to leave by the end of May and have overstayed out of hope of overturning the decision. In the meantime, they are required to attend regular meetings with immigration gardaí.

Increased deportations

The government has has moved to increase deportations over recent months.

This year, 1,940 deportation orders have been signed up to 6 June according to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan. The number of deportation orders signed in 2024 of 2,403, in contrast to the 857 orders in 2023.

Last year, 1,116 people departed from the State -including through enforced deportation and voluntary returns – which was an increase of 252% compared to the 2023 total of 317. This year 893 people have had their departure confirmed through these pathways up to 6 June 2025.

The 21-year-old Blessing has been studying biosciences at TUD with the goal of becoming a medical laboratory scientist. Before attending TUD, she graduated from a Post Leaving Certificate course at Dublin’s Marino Institute of Education.

“I am no longer just surviving – I am finally living. Ireland is the first place where I feel like I belong,” Blessing told The Journal. “Here, my dreams feel possible.”

The family came here two and a half years ago from South Africa, fleeing what they have described as political violence and persecution.

One letter of support from TUD for her to remain in Ireland notes that she achieved a 92% score in chemistry in her first year.

Another letter from TUD’s admissions office addressed to the Justice Minister O’Callaghan appealed for her deportation to be reconsidered, noting Blessing was one of 16 recipients of the scholarship this year.

“It would be most unfortunate for TU Dublin to lose a student in whom we have invested so much, not to mention the life-changing impact that deportation would have on this young woman,” the technological university said.

Another letter from the parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin said the youngster had shown great determination and appealed for Blessing to be “given a chance to make a life for herself” in Ireland.

Threats

Since arriving in Ireland, she said she has worked “incredibly hard to make the most of the safety” this country has given her.

“But that future is at risk. The thought of being forced to return to South Africa or Nigeria fills me with overwhelming fear,” she said, adding that the countries hold “only trauma and danger” for her and her family.

This is because, the family said, they came under threat in South Africa and later Nigeria. Her mother was “brutally” assaulted by members of one group threatening the family. The Journal has seen reports filed at the time with local police outlining the allegations.

A letter from a paramilitary-style political group called Dudula, which targets non-native black people in the city and South Africa, ordered them to leave their home and salon shop behind. The group has been active in recent years and takes a hard line, often using violence, against other Africans.

Faced with escalating threats, the Richards fled to Ireland.

Blessing said the deportation order has had a significant emotional impact on the entire family, causing stress for her and her parents.

“My mother is still healing from what she endured,” Blessing said, adding that her father, who works as a security guard, suffers from increasing stress in recent months amid the uncertainty.

“We cannot go back to the life we barely escaped. Please, I ask for the opportunity to stay in Ireland and continue the life I have started to build.”

‘The last time I was happy’

The news of the deportation order came the same day as Blessing won a national dance competition with Dublin group Southside Moves.

Her mother had to tell her about the deportation order after the competition to avoid disrupting her performance.

“My mother came along to watch it, and she already knew at that point about the order but didn’t want to tell me until after so it wouldn’t affect my performance. It was only until after I finished performing, that’s when she told me, because she knew I would mess up my performance if I knew,” Blessing said.

“Once I heard that, it just put these kind of mixed emotions together. So every time I think of the competition, it’s associated with the order as well – the last time I was happy was a few moments before I found out about the deportation order.”