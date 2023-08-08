Teen to have surgery for facial injuries after being hit by debris from burning car in Derry

A TEEN GIRL has been left with facial injuries that will require surgery after being hit by debris from a car that was hijacked and set alight in Derry city last night.

The disturbing incident happened in the Galliagh area of Derry at around 10.30pm.

According to a PSNI spokesperson, the driver was dragged from the car in Knockalla Park, and was struck on his head before his vehicle was set on fire.

The PSNI believes that a number of men wearing dark-coloured clothing were involved in the attack.

Today, officers received a report that a teenage girl was hit on the face by debris from the burning car, and that she has sustained facial injuries that will require surgery.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with footage or information related to the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “Both of these incidents will have been distressing, and will no doubt have a lasting impact. Our appeal is for anyone who can help identify those involved in the vehicle hijacking to call us on 101, quoting reference 1990 of 07/08/23.”

A series of public disorder incidents took place in Derry city yesterday evening.

At around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road in Derry had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre nearby.

At the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

At roughly 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver’s van was attacked by two masked men in a nearby estate earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged.

It is believed that some of the incidents were in response to contractors from the Department of Communities disassembling an anti-internment bonfire in the area.

The PSNI has condemned the criminal behaviour as unacceptable.