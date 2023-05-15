Advertisement

Monday 15 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Baftas/Youtube Siobhán McSweeney at last night's Baftas.
# siobhan mcsweeney
'Wise up': Derry Girls actor channels Sister Michael to blast 'ignorance' of Stormont deadlock
Siobhán McSweeney used her Bafta win last night to poke fun at the lack of an executive in Stormont.
7.2k
9
1 hour ago

ACTOR SIOBHÁN MCSWEENEY, who plays Sister Michael in Derry Girls, has hit out at the “ignorance and stupidity” of political leaders for the ongoing crisis at Stormont.

Echoing her eye-rolling principal from the Channel 4 series, she said parties across Ireland and Britain need to “wise up” so normal service can resume. 

There has been no functioning government in Stormont since last year when the DUP withdrew in protest.

Cork native McSweeney addressed the issue last night when she won a Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme.

She told the audience: “To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont, and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

However, it is reported that the BBC cut the address in its broadcast. The Journal has asked it for comment.

home victorious from the Bafta TV awards last night with two wins each for Derry Girls and Bad Sisters.

Derry Girls came away from the ceremony with accolades that saw creator Lisa McGee collected the award for Best Scripted comedy and actress Siobhan McSweeney winning Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role as Sister Michael. 

Bad Sisters also took home two awards – one for Best Drama Series and another for actress Anne-Marie Duff for her performance in the show. 

The awards took place yesterday evening at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

With reporting by Lauren Boland

Author
Eoghan Dalton
