PSNI detectives treating Derry arson attack as hate crime

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are treating an arson attack in Derry as a hate crime.

PSNI detectives are appealing for information on the attack at an Orange Hall on the Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt yesterday.

Police received a report shortly before 5pm that Ballynougher Orange Hall was on fire. Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We believe at this time that entry was forced through a window at the rear of the property and that accelerant has then been used to start the fire which has left the building extensively damaged. An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Aghagaskin Road area on Sunday, or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1480 30/10/22.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”