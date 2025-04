AN INVESTIGATION IS underway following the destruction of a popular hiking trail in Co Mayo, due to a fire.

The Claggan Coastal Trail at Wild Nephin National Park, Ballycroy, will remain closed until “further notice” according to the national park. The fire occurred last Friday night.

The Park added, on social media, that “cleanup and repair works cannot commence until this investigation is completed.”

Claggan Hiking Trail after the fire Friday evening. Twitter / X / @WildNephin Twitter / X / @WildNephin / X / @WildNephin

Christopher O’Sullivan, minister for nature, heritage and biodiversity, also said on social media that his department will put “all possible” resources into determining who or what started the blaze.

“The loss of habitat is devastating,” he added.

The Claggan Coastal Trail is a 2 km loop in the national park that offers panoramic views of Claggan Mountain, and Achill Island.