Dublin: 14°C Thursday 10 September 2020
'A force of nature': Actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Rigg was diagnosed with cancer in March and died early this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 2:49 PM
Diana Rigg in March 2014
Image: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress via PA Images
ACTRESS DAME DIANA Rigg has died at the age of 82, her agent has said.

A statement from Simon Beresford said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning.

“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television.

“Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed.”

Rigg had been the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, paid tribute to her in a statement this afternoon.

“My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family,” Stirling said.

“She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words.”

Playwrights Sir David Hare and Sir Tom Stoppard have also paid tribute to the actress.

“Diana Rigg had a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor. When Emma Peel played Euripides’ Medea, Albee’s Martha and Brecht’s Mother Courage she swept all before her,” Hare said.

Stoppard said: “For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a trooper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous.”

Includes reporting by Press Association

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

