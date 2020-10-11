#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

The world's oldest female skydiver has died aged 88

Starting at the age of 54, Dilys Price went on to complete more than 1,139 solo parachute jumps

By Press Association Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 10:41 AM
7 minutes ago 1,027 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229927
Dilys Price (left) being presented with a Pride of Britain award in 2017
Image: Ian West/PA Images
Dilys Price (left) being presented with a Pride of Britain award in 2017
Dilys Price (left) being presented with a Pride of Britain award in 2017
Image: Ian West/PA Images

THE GUINNESS WORLD Record holder for the oldest female solo parachute jump has died aged 88.

Dilys Price, from Cardiff, was 80 when she achieved her solo skydive record in 2013.

After completing her first jump aged 54, Price went on to complete more than 1,139 solo parachute jumps all over the world.

Using her background in dance, she also founded the charity Touch Trust, which provides creative movement programmes for people with learning disabilities and other vulnerable groups in the community.

As a result of her charity work, she was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to people with special needs.

She also received a special recognition award at the Pride of Britain Awards 2017.

Her nephew Mark James Parry paid tribute to Price on social media.

He said on Twitter: “Very very sad that my Aunt ⁦@DilysPriceOBE⁩ has passed away. She touched many with her incredible personality and truly lived life to the full. An inspiration to all. Truly grateful that I got to call her my Aunt. We will miss you.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, Cardiff Metropolitan University, where Price was an honorary fellow, called her a “force for good”.

The university said on Twitter: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Dilys Price. An Honorary Fellow and true friend to the University, Dilys was a force for good and an inspiration to us all. We send our condolences to the family.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie