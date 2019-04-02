This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here is what a directly elected mayor will and won't be able to do

People in Cork, Limerick and Waterford will get to vote on the issue in May.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 12:23 PM
49 minutes ago 2,086 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572572
File photo of Limerick
Image: Shutterstock/Giuseppe Vitagliano
File photo of Limerick
File photo of Limerick
Image: Shutterstock/Giuseppe Vitagliano

DIRECTLY ELECTED MAYORS would perform “a significant amount” of the executive functions currently carried out by local authority chief executives, new proposals have outlined. 

The government has today published policy proposals for directly elected mayors with executive functions.

In May, the people of Cork city, Limerick city and county, and Waterford city and county will have an opportunity to vote in a plebiscite on the topic.

Voting will take place on the same date as the local and European elections, 24 May.

There has recently been much debate about the potential pros and cons of such roles and the Department of Housing has now published its proposals.

A directly elected mayor with executive functions would:

  • perform a significant amount of the executive functions currently performed by local authority chief executives
  • prepare and oversee implementation of a programme of office (similar to a programme for government)
  • ensure that the chief executive performs the functions of the local authority in accordance with the mayor and elected council’s policies
  • be an ex-officio member and cathaoirleach of the elected council, contributing to the elected council’s exercise of their reserved functions
  • represent the entire local authority area at local, national and international level

The proposals set out what directly elected mayors will be able to do, including:

Represent the entire local authority area

As an officeholder elected from across the local authority area, the directly elected mayor will represent and advocate for the interests of the entire local authority area both nationally and internationally.

Bridge reserved and executive functions

Local government legislation divides local authority functions into executive and reserved functions. The directly elected mayor with executive functions would bridge the gap between the two categories of functions.

Ensure the implementation of the policy of, and decisions made by, the
elected council in relation to its reserved functions

The directly elected mayor will replace the chief executive as the person responsible for ensuring that all lawful directions of the elected council in relation to the exercise and
performance of the elected council’s reserved functions are carried into effect.

The chief executive will implement these directions of the elected council on the mayor’s behalf, under the oversight of the mayor.

Ensure that the executive functions of the local authority are performed
effectively and efficiently

As the person legally responsible for the performance of the local authority’s executive functions, the directly elected mayor will be responsible for ensuring that executive functions are performed effectively and efficiently.

The chief executive will carry out these executive functions on behalf of the mayor. The mayor will oversee the performance of the chief executive.

Policy-making and policy preparation

Where legislation requires, the directly elected mayor will be responsible for drafting and presenting policies to the elected council of the local authority, for the council’s approval.

Where existing arrangements provide that the chief executive is responsible for setting
policy for the local authority, the mayor will assume that responsibility.

Act as leader of the elected council

The directly elected mayor will, as under existing arrangements, preside over council meetings and provide leadership to the elected council.

Under the proposals, directly elected mayors will NOT have a role in:

The performance of certain executive functions currently exercised by the chief executive

Insofar as they relate to individual instances of those functions, such as allocating social housing to individuals or families, or approving individual planning applications, or granting licences or permits.

These functions will remain the legal responsibility of the chief executive, and be carried out in line with policies approved by the council.

Enforcement matters

Insofar as they relate to individual instances, such as planning enforcement.

These functions, as at present, will be carried out by the chief executive, in line with policies approved by the council.

Exercising a second or casting vote

This refers to when voting on a policy, plan, budget or other item that they have prepared and proposed to the elected council.

Broadly speaking, it would be inappropriate for the directly elected mayor to have a role in relation to individual cases, applications, enforcement matters, grant allocation and revenue-gathering activities. These functions will be performed by the chief executive on behalf of the local authority.

The proposals state that a provision to preclude the directly elected mayor from involvement in individual cases or matters could be included in legislation.

The document notes that could be similar to Section 30 of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, which precludes the relevant minister from involvement in particular cases.

It adds that arrangements similar to those in the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, where Deciding Officers are independent in their decision-making, could also be put in place. This is provided for under Part 10 of the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005, as amended.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    GARDAí
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie