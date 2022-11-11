Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 11 November 2022
Divers to join search for man seen entering river in Co Clare late last night

The search effort will resume at 9am tomorrow.

1 hour ago 3,001 Views 0 Comments
Rescue teams at the River Fergus last night
Image: Pat Flynn

DIVERS WILL JOIN the search for a man seen entering a river in Co Clare late last night when the operation resumes early tomorrow. 

Civil Defence volunteers spent the morning and early afternoon searching the River Fergus in Ennis after a man was observed entering the water at a bridge in the town centre at around 11pm last night. 

It’s understood that gardaí deployed life-buoys in an effort to rescue the man.

Despite the best efforts of gardaí, the man was quickly taken downstream in the strong current. The River Fergus is currently quite high and fast moving following recent heavy rain in the county. 

A major multi-agency search and rescue operation was quickly mounted. 

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were mobilised including specially trained swift water rescue technicians (SRTs). The National Ambulance Service also dispatched paramedics and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit. 

The Irish Coast Guard was notified and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was tasked. Clare Civil Defence was also requested to mobilise resources including their water rescue team. Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also mobilised to the incident. 

The fire service deployed their inflatable rescue boat and commenced a search close to where the man was last seen. The boat team them moved downriver in search of the man.

Clare Civil Defence also launched a boat and carried out a comprehensive search of the river. 

The crew of Rescue 115 used the helicopter’s powerful search lights to scour the river for any trace of the man. The search was later stood down for the night but resumed earlier today. 

Civil Defence volunteers completed a search of the River Fergus from Ennis to Clarecastle with no trace of the missing man being found. Water search teams launched two boats from a slipway at Clareabbey near Clarecastle. Volunteers travelled up and down the river but were stood down at around 3pm.

The search effort will resume at 9am tomorrow when Civil Defence volunteers will be joined by divers from Ennis Sub Aqua Club.

