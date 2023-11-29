Poll: Do you listen to Christmas FM?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S OFFICIALLY BACK.
Christmas FM returned to the airwaves yesterday at midday to play festive tunes around the clock between now and the big day.
In it’s 16th year, the station is now available on a frequency in every county and online (you can find your frequency here).
Today, we want to know… Do you listen to Christmas FM?
