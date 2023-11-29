Advertisement

The station is going 16-years strong.
Poll: Do you listen to Christmas FM?

IT’S OFFICIALLY BACK.

Christmas FM returned to the airwaves yesterday at midday to play festive tunes around the clock between now and the big day.

In it’s 16th year, the station is now available on a frequency in every county and online (you can find your frequency here).

Today, we want to know… Do you listen to Christmas FM?


Poll Results:

Never (722)
A few times a week (477)
Yes, everyday until Christmas (331)
Rarely (244)




