#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan on going to a nightclub when they reopen on 22 October?

The October bank holiday weekend is set to see nightclubs reopen for the first time in 19 months.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 12,865 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565586
People queuing outside the Button Factory for the pilot event last week.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
People queuing outside the Button Factory for the pilot event last week.
People queuing outside the Button Factory for the pilot event last week.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NIGHTCLUBS ARE SET to reopen their doors for the first time in 19 months when the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on 22 October. 

Following last week’s pilot event in the Button Factory in Dublin, the October bank holiday weekend is set to see nightclubs reopen without any capacity restrictions. 

Promoters are reporting a huge demand for events that they organise in nightclubs, with many evens already sold out. 

So today, we want to know: Do you plan on going to a nightclub when they reopen on 22 October?


Poll Results:

No (862)
I wouldn't be into nightclubs anyway (596)
Yes (266)
Not sure (66)
No interest/no opinion (51)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie