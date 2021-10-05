Poll: Do you plan on going to a nightclub when they reopen on 22 October?

People queuing outside the Button Factory for the pilot event last week.

People queuing outside the Button Factory for the pilot event last week.

NIGHTCLUBS ARE SET to reopen their doors for the first time in 19 months when the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on 22 October.

Following last week’s pilot event in the Button Factory in Dublin, the October bank holiday weekend is set to see nightclubs reopen without any capacity restrictions.

Promoters are reporting a huge demand for events that they organise in nightclubs, with many evens already sold out.

So today, we want to know: Do you plan on going to a nightclub when they reopen on 22 October?

