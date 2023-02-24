Advertisement

Friday 24 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Poll: Do you use TikTok?
The European Commission and Council have banned staff from using TikTok on official devices.
THE MAIN EU governing institutions have banned their staff from installing TikTok on devices used for work amid concerns over data protection, in a move that provoked an angry response from the company.

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has faced increasing Western scrutiny in recent months over fears about how much access Beijing has to user data.

The ban affects staff at the European Commission and European Council, which represents member states, but the European Parliament has not yet taken a similar decision.

The new rules mean staff cannot use the video-sharing app on work devices and personal devices, such as phones, that have official EU email and communication apps installed.

A spokesperson for TikTok said “we believe this suspension is misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions”.

So, today we want to know… Do you use TikTok? 


Poll Results:

No (124)
Yes, and I don't worry about my data (16)
Yes, but I do worry about data protection (6)



