LAWYERS FOR A doctor accused of dangerous driving causing his six-year-old daughter’s death in the Midlands last year will engage an independent expert to analyse his car’s crash data before he enters a plea.

Babak Meshkat, 45, of An Cimín Mór, Cappagh Road, Galway, was charged earlier this year following a Garda investigation into a crash on the M6 in Co Westmeath on 8 February 2024.

In March, he was sent forward for trial to the Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court. The case was again listed there before Judge Kenneth Connolly today for an arraignment hearing, the procedure where defendants say how they intend to plead.

However, Gerard Groarke BL, for Mr Meshkat, told Judge Connolly today that the defence was now seeking additional disclosure of evidence, adding, “There are a couple of areas we wish to investigate”.

The barrister elaborated that one included access to and inspection of the car’s driver data from a crash module installed in the vehicle.

Judge Connolly heard that the defence had not appointed their own forensic collision expert yet.

The State had already provided a 120-page report from the Garda inspection to Mr Meshkat’s legal team.

Advertisement

Judge Connolly said it seemed reasonable for the module to be available for inspection by an appropriately qualified person under the correct circumstances and procedures.

He adjourned the case until 21 July for mention and remanded Mr Meshkat on continuing bail.

Dressed in a grey blazer, blue shirt, and dark trousers, he stepped forward when his case was called, then sat silently and did not address the proceedings.

Prosecutor Cathal Ó Braonáin BL told Judge Connolly he had learned about the defence’s request for access to the driver data on Wednesday, and there was no objection.

Mr Meshkat’s six-year-old daughter, Hana Meshkat, was severely injured in a crash at about 4 pm on the eastbound lane of the motorway between Junction 4, Tyrellspass, and Junction 3, Rochfortbridge on 8 February 2024.

The child passed away at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospital at Temple Street in Dublin nine days later.

An investigation file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which led to the charge being brought in March when he was returned for trial.

A coroner’s inquest heard that the young girl had died from multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle incident. The inquest has been adjourned pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings.