THIS WEEK MARKS 20 years since Doctor Who was revived as a series by the BBC.

The show’s revival delighted fans with Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and Russell T Davies as the showrunner. Two decades have passed and the Doctor has been reincarnated several times, with Ncuti Gatwa currently leading the series.

To mark the occasion, we want to travel back in time and see how much you know about the longest running sci-fi show in the world.

Whether you have been a long time Whovian or have only recently tuned in, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

In which year did the first episode of Doctor Who air? Alamy Stock Image 1959 1963

1965 1971 Which of the following is NOT the name of a Doctor Who companion? Alamy Stock Image Turlough Leela

Robert Adric What is the Doctor's favourite food? Alamy Stock Image Jelly babies Cola cubes

Wine gums Apple drops What is the name of the 2024 Christmas special? Alamy Stock Image Twice Upon a Time The Church on Ruby Road

Joy to the World The Christmas Invasion What actor played the seventh Doctor? Alamy Stock Image Sylvester McCoy Colin Baker

David Tennant Christopher Eccleston "Allons-y!" was the catchphrase of which Doctor? Alamy Stock Image Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann)

Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) Doctor Who had a child-friendly spin-off show run on CBBC between 2007 and 2011. What was the name of this programme? Alamy Stock Image The Mary Kate Adventures The Sarah Jane Adventures

The Ashley Adventures The Anna Adventures Time And Relative Dimension In ... What does the 'S' in TARDIS stand for? Alamy Stock Image Safety Style

Science Space What item of clothing is the Doctor well-known for? Alamy Stock Image A wooly hat A stripey scarf

Fluffy socks Leather gloves As of 25 December 2024, how many Doctor Who episodes have aired? Alamy Stock Image 884 994

844 758 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! You're an expert You should put your hat in the ring for the next Doctor. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! You know your stuff Looks like we have a massive Whovian on our hands. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! You did well Not 100% there - but you can still have a seat at the table quiz. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! You've missed a few episodes along the way There's still time to catch up. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Image You scored out of ! Get with the programme Have you even watched the show? Share your result: Share