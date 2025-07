HOSPITAL CONSULTANTS HAVE warned that their names and images are being used for fake online adverts promoting nonsensical medical products such as oral drops for weight loss.

A number of doctors have reported the issue to their union, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), which has now asked the public to be vigilant for the scam adverts.

It has also asked that politicians at a national and EU level take more effective action to tackle fake adverts, claiming that existing safeguards are not enough to protect its members.

The adverts temporarily appear online before they are removed after being reported for fraudulent activity, it is understood. Often, the same adverts reappear a short time later with the name and image of a different doctor.

Some of the adverts include the names and logos of legitimate health organisations, such as the Health Products Regulatory Authority. According to the IHCA, the adverts are regularly marketing fake products.

Oral weight loss drops are one such example, but other digestive medicines and remedies for weight loss, possibly from untrustworthy suppliers, are also being promoted.

Union boss Jim Daly said doctors are deeply concerned that their identities are being used in order to lend the unauthorised products “an air of legitimacy”.

“Not only are they undermining doctors’ hard-earned professional reputations, but these products could undermine people’s health and wellbeing,” Daly said.

The IHCA has said anyone who is looking for advice on medicines should contact their local doctor, a nurse or a pharmacy. The public should not try to purchase products from unregistered online retailers or remedies that are unfamiliar to them.