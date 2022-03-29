Garda investigation after dog found decapitated in south Dublin

GARDAÍ AND THE DSPCA have launched an investigation after the remains of a decapitated dog were found in south Dublin yesterday.

The dog, a large tan bull terrier type was found decapitated in the bin sheds of an apartment block yesterday afternoon.

The animal’s remains were removed to the DSPCA Shelter in Rathfarnham and were examined by DSPCA Veterinary team.

The DSPCA, together with the Gardai at Clondalkin have launched a full investigation after this gruesome discovery.

The DSPCA said that upon examination, a microchip was found and “this will assist the investigation”.

A cause of death has not yet been identified but the DSPCA said it believes the animal had been dead for no more than two days.

The DSPCA is calling on the assistance of the public to give it any details or information that may assist it in their enquiries.

“We know that the animal was not killed or decapitated at the place it was found and there is evidence that it was brought there in a vehicle and dragged a short distance to where it was dumped.”

A spokesperson for the DSPCA said. “We really need to find out what happened to this poor animal. It is a disgraceful way to treat any animal and the fact that its head is missing is even more disturbing.”

If anyone has any information, please contact the DSPCA Inspectors at 01 4994727 or Clondalkin Garda Station.