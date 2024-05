RTÉ PRESENTER DOIREANN Garrihy is to leave RTÉ 2FM after five years on the station.

The Co Clare native will present her final 2FM breakfast programme with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan at the end of this month according to RTÉ.

Explaining her decision, Garrihy said that it was “time for ventures new” and to focus on her podcast work.

As well as her podcasting, she has also been a television presenter for Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One.

She paid tribute to co-presenters O’Callaghan and Mullan as her “brothers for life” who were an “absolute blast of craic, ridiculous immaturity and lifelong bond building” during their time working together.

“Anyone would be blessed to work with one gentleman every day, I was beyond blessed to work with two. To the loyal 2FM listeners, through thick and thin you’ve been there,” she said in a statement.

“There wasn’t a day I didn’t hop out of the bed at 5am. Thank you for welcoming me with open ears back in 2019 and every day since.

“Now, it’s time for my podcasts Doireann and Friends and The Laughs Of Your Life, to travel, to give more to the people who have been on this journey with me since the viral impressions video of 2016 and to pursue the projects I’ve been dreaming about. As we would say to our lovely callers on air, good luck and thanks.”

Garrihy was among the RTÉ presenters who found themselves the subject of scrutiny in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal last summer. In Garrihy’s case, she reportedly had to delete a social media post made as part of a brand deal after it was taken in an RTÉ studio without the broadcaster’s permission.

Commenting on the departure, head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy said the station is in “good shape” despite the departure and that it will aim to build “on the success of the breakfast show” over the summer months and beyond.

“Doireann is an exceptional broadcaster and has been a very important part of team at 2FM. Everyone in the station is sorry to hear that she has decided to leave,” Healy said.

“Personally, I’m sorry to see her leave, but I respect Doireann’s decision. I wish her the very best for the future in everything she does.”