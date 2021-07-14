#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Domestic violence costs Irish victims €113,000 over more than 20 years – study

Lost income, health and legal costs and damage to property are cumulatively costing domestic violence victims billions every year.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 9:56 AM
57 minutes ago 1,649 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494101
Stock photo.
Image: Shutterstock/SOMKID THONGDEE
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: Shutterstock/SOMKID THONGDEE

NEW IRISH RESEARCH has found that being a victim of domestic violence costs a woman €113,475 over a span of 20 years or more.

The study indicates that an average of 15 years was spent in an abusive relationship and a further five years was spent in recovery.

The report was based on in-depth interviews with 50 women and was carried out for Safe Ireland by researchers from NUI Galway’s Centre for Global Women’s Studies.

Lost income emerged as the single major cost for women while health costs were the most widely reported.

Women also faced significant legal costs, debt, damage or loss of property as well as critical challenges with regard to housing and relocation.

A number of women became homeless as a result of domestic violence through their journey.

The report also highlighted the prevalence and cost of ongoing abuse, in particular the impact of ongoing financial abuse including unpaid child maintenance or the use of child maintenance payments to exert control.

Screenshot 2021-07-14 at 09.17.42

The study, which is the first to assess the economic and social costs of domestic violence to women survivors in Ireland, found that the cumulative national cost of domestic violence to survivors is an estimated €56 billion over a 20.5 year journey, or €2.7 billion each year. 

Audit

An independent audit of the State’s response to domestic, sexual and gender based violence has identified distrust, disrespect and blame between government departments, agencies and non-government organisations.

On foot of the audit, the Department of Justice will develop a new strategy, which will be published by the end of the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It will be the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender based violence. The government says it will radically improve services and supports for victims and will be the most ambitious plan to date.

The strategy includes a €30 million allocation to the Child and Family Agency Tusla, a review of Tusla accommodation and more specialised training and extra staff in An Garda Síochána and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There will also be reforms to the criminal justice system, including the introduction of preliminary trial hearings.

Funding of €4.1 million will be allocated from the Department of Justice to support victims of crime and some €3 million will be earmarked for raising awareness of domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

There are also plans for the development of paid domestic violence leave and benefit.

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie