Donald Trump declares 'national emergency' over coronavirus

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has declared the coronavirus Covid-19 a national emergency.

This evening, Trump announced that the US will “vastly increase” coronavirus testing capacity.

Trump announced $50 billion in federal funds support the fight against the coronaviru pandemic.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said in a statement today.

He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centers and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.

Trump has struggled to show he is on top of the crisis after giving conflicting descriptions of what the US was doing to combat the virus. Classes, sports events, concerts and conferences have been cancelled across the nation, and the financial markets have been cratering.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 1,663 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US.

In one announcement earlier today, the administration said that it was awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid Covid-19 tests that could detect within an hour whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus.

This evening, Trump also said that the US would be buying “large quantities of crude oil” for strategic reserves and that student loan interest would be waived for the duration of the crisis.

Trump said he was also giving US secretary of health and human services secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure on Friday.

With reporting from Press Association