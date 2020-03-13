This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump declares 'national emergency' over coronavirus

Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

By AFP Friday 13 Mar 2020, 7:50 PM
20 minutes ago 11,572 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046203
Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.
Image: AP/PA Images
Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.
Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.
Image: AP/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has declared the coronavirus Covid-19 a national emergency. 

This evening, Trump announced that the US will “vastly increase” coronavirus testing capacity.

Trump announced $50 billion in federal funds support the fight against the coronaviru pandemic.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said in a statement today. 

He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centers and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.

Trump has struggled to show he is on top of the crisis after giving conflicting descriptions of what the US was doing to combat the virus. Classes, sports events, concerts and conferences have been cancelled across the nation, and the financial markets have been cratering.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 1,663 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US. 

In one announcement earlier today, the administration said that it was awarding $1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid Covid-19 tests that could detect within an hour whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus.

This evening, Trump also said that the US would be buying “large quantities of crude oil” for strategic reserves and that student loan interest would be waived for the duration of the crisis. 

Trump said he was also giving US secretary of health and human services secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure on Friday.

With reporting from Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie