Grand jury votes to indict Trump over hush money payments before 2016 election

A NEW YORK grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election, multiple US media outlets have reported.

The grand jury made the decision to charge the ex-president after weighing up an investigation carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to The New York Times, which cited four people with knowledge of the matter.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime — upending the 2024 White House race in which Trump is running to regain office.

