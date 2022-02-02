10-year-old Donegal boy awarded for bravery after raising alarm when dad fell from cliff

From left are Cathal McGlynn, paramedic, Owen Cunningham, Seamus Cunningham and Declan Murrin, advance paramedic. Source: Clive Wasson via HSE

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Donegal has been awarded for his bravery after he raised the alarm when his father fell off a cliff in November 2021.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) presented Owen Cunningham with a certificate of bravery at his school in Kilcar earlier today.

On 16 November, Cunningham raised the alarm after his father Seamus sustained injuries when he fell off a cliff while working on farm fencing.

Realising the danger his father was in and not having a mobile phone with him, Cunningham ran home and raised the alarm before cycling back to his injured father and waited for help to arrive.

His father was treated for his injuries by NAS staff, including a paramedic and advanced paramedic from Killybegs Ambulance Station. He was subsequently airlifted from the scene by the Coast Guard R118 helicopter.

Those who attended the incident were impressed with Cunningham’s calm and brave response and wanted to acknowledge this with a certificate of bravery.

From left are Seamus Cunningham, Owen Cunningham and Declan Murrin, advance paramedic Source: Clive Wasson via HSE

Today’s event was attended by NAS staff, including the paramedics who attended the call, Coast Guard volunteers who assisted in the rescue, along with the Coast Guard R118 crew who also attended the incident.

“All of us at the HSE’s National Ambulance Service are delighted to present Owen with his bravery certificate today. And who knows, he may be a paramedic when he grows up,” Robert Morton, director of the HSE’s NAS said.

Praising his son’s bravery, Seamus Cunningham said: “I’m very proud of Owen. The outcome could have been much worse. He is a very brave boy. It took a lot of guts for him to do what he did.”