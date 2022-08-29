Investigation as over 2,000 brown trout and Atlantic salmon found dead in Donegal river

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE NATION’S AGENCY for protecting Ireland’s freshwater fish is investigating a major fish kill incident in the Glenagannon River at Inishowen in County Donegal.
Inland Fisheries Ireland was tipped off by a member of the public via its 24-hour confidential hotline number last Friday.
It has now confirmed that over 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon were killed. The fish kill covered approximately four kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish.
Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is following a definite line of inquiry to determine the cause, which may result in legal proceedings being initiated.
The Director of the North- Western River Basin District with Inland Fisheries Ireland, Milton Matthews, said: “We would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us promptly to this serious incident through our 24-hour confidential hotline last Friday.
“This enabled our environmental team in Letterkenny to instigate our investigations without delay. This can be critical in identifying and confirming the underlying cause of fish kill incidents such as this one on the Glenagannon River.”
To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s hotline on 0818 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS