Saturday 21 January 2023
Twitter via The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland
# donkey sanctuary
Donkey from animal cruelty video has been rescued by charity as Gardaí investigate
Gardaí have asked anyone with information relating to the incident o contact them as their investigation continues.
1.3k
2
15 minutes ago

A DONKEY HAS been rescued following a disturbing video on social media in which it was dragged behind a car in Co Offaly.

A video taken yesterday afternoon went viral on Tiktok, causing outage from many social media users and has led to Gardaí opening an investigation.

The animal is now in the care of the Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, who Tweeted today:

“For anyone concerned about the donkey being dragged by a car in the video shared yesterday afternoon, we can confirm that we assisted with the seizure of this animal, & 6 others.” 

Gardaí responded to a video on social media from My Lovely Horse Rescue centre, stating:

“This incident is currently under investigation under Section 12 and 13 of the Animal Welfare Act. The animal has been checked over in the past hour and will be recovered by Gardaí.”

Gardaí have asked that anyone with further information on the incident contact Tullamore Garda station at 057 932 7600.

