Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Thundery downpours expected as Status Orange warning in place for five counties

A yellow warning is in place for another 11 counties.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 10,134 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896782
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

SIXTEEN COUNTIES ARE currently under a weather warning as swathes of the nation are expected to be hit by heavy downpours today. 

The current orange weather warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow while a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath.

Both warnings are now both active and are due to expire at midnight tonight. 

In its forecast today, Met Éireann said there is a big chance of  localised flooding in affected counties.

“A dry spell will develop in many areas although rain will linger in parts of the north and east into the afternoon.

“Further falls of heavy or thundery rain will move up across the country from the south through the evening and early night. Very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees,” the forecast reads. 

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads during the warnings. 

​Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Drivers are being told they need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning, the RSA said. 

