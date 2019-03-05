This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar 'skeptical' over proposals to give banned drink drivers exemptions to drive to work

The Sunday Business Post reported that the government is set to examine the proposal.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 9:28 AM
10 minutes ago 680 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4524105
Image: Shutterstock/Sangaroon
Image: Shutterstock/Sangaroon

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he is “skeptical” of proposals to allow convicted drink-drivers who are banned from the road to get an exemption to they can drive to work. 

The Sunday Business Post reported last weekend that junior transport minister Brendan Griffin has asked officials to study a system currently operating in New Zealand. 

In New Zealand, banned drivers can apply for an exemption if a driving ban causes them “extreme hardship”, such as a need to get to work.

“I have asked officials to come back to me on it,” Griffin said. “I am happy to consider and look at proposals.”

Applicants for a limited licence in New Zealand have to apply to a court and prove that not being able to drive causes extreme hardship to themselves or undue hardship to someone else, such as an employer or dependents. 

The report states that the proposal is expected to be strongly opposed by the Road Safety Authority. It also states that campaigners for the limited licence believe it should only applied to drivers convicted at the “lower drink-driving range”. 

Speaking to the media yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that his initial sense is that he’d be “skeptical about it as a proposal that’s workable”. 

“If someone is banned from driving they’re banned for a reason. If you were to make an exception around travelling to and from work I’d wonder about the enforceability of that,” Varadkar said. 

How would you establish whether they were or not going to and from work? What if their job involved driving around the place, if they were a GP or a public health nurse or a taxi driver?

“Then you would probably have knock on effects from people looking for other reasons as to why they should be allowed to drive, because they have to look after a sick relative or they have a child with a disability,” he said. 

“My initial sense is one of skepticism.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes
    154,265  101
    2
    		Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has died aged 52
    105,474  33
    3
    		'Pioneer, innovator and legend': Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
    102,387  115
    Fora
    1
    		Burrito bar Boojum is fighting to keep a takeaway at one of its Dublin joints
    827  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland's defamation laws be reformed?
    188  0
    3
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		Player Watch: How Kerry made a reborn Tommy Walsh the focal point of their attack
    27,158  48
    2
    		TV Wrap: Seamus Darby's Laochra Gael exposes what we demand of sports stars
    20,751  3
    3
    		GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    20,552  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Addicted to true crime? Here are some retro documentaries to watch
    24,479  0
    2
    		People are devo for Brian McFadden after he took a tumble during the skate-off on Dancing On Ice
    12,520  3
    3
    		Dermot Bannon couldn't get over this developer who spent €32k on Jo Malone smellies for their gaff
    10,033  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US to scrap special status for Turkey and India in attempt to end trade war with China
    US to scrap special status for Turkey and India in attempt to end trade war with China
    'The devastation is incredible': At least 23 killed after tornadoes sweep through Alabama
    SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station
    COURTS
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Man who had luggage searched by Dublin Airport police after alleged theft loses €75k defamation claim
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie