Monday 18 September 2023
Driver caught travelling at 217km/h on 100km/h road in Co Mayo
Gardaí said that the driver is due to appear before Castlebar District Court.
10 minutes ago

A DRIVER IN Co Mayo was caught driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit on a national road.

Gardaí have arrested and charged the driver for dangerous driving after they were found travelling at 217 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The Garda Roads Policing Unit in Mayo detected the vehicle travelling over the speed limit at the Knock Bypass on the N17 yesterday.

In a statement, gardaí said that the driver is due to appear before Castlebar District Court.

“With such a high number of lives lost on Irish roads so far this year, An Garda Síochána are working around the clock to help keep people safe on the roads but we need the support of all road users,” gardaí said.

“Drivers like this one, detected driving over 100kmph over the limit can start by considering how that offence could have had very different consequences and a very different outcome.”

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
