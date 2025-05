A TRUCK DRIVER was arrested in Wexford this morning after two men were found hiding in his vehicle at Rosslare Europort.

The men were found at around 8am during an immigration check carried out by gardaí alongside Customs and Revenue officials.

Both men found concealed in the vehicle are now being assessed by medical personnel, gardaí have said.

The truck driver, aged in his 20s, was arrested by Gardaí for alleged people smuggling shortly after the men were found.

An investigation has been launched following the incident.

“Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station”.