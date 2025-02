DRIVERS SHOULD GET back to basics and sit another driving theory test every time they renew their licence, one Labour TD has suggested.

Ciarán Ahern, party spokesperson for transport, told reporters that making drivers complete refresher courses every ten years could be one method to curb reckless driving on Irish roads.

Speaking in Dublin this morning, Ahern said there was a need for stronger public transport services in rural areas so there isn’t a significant onus on younger people learning how to drive.

Ahern said, however, that waiting times also need to be cut quickly as the length of queues has significantly impacted young people and students who may require a driving licence to travel to school, university or work.

Once this has been completed, Ahern added, government should look at how the services can be used to assist and improve driver behaviour on Irish roads, including having drivers take another theory exam every 10 years, when their licence comes up for renewal.

He suggested this would be a form of “continuous professional development” for drivers, which was needed given the number of deaths on the roads.

“Obviously, the system lacks capacity to get people to driving tests in the first place at the moment, but we’d like to build that capacity into the system,” he said, adding that in “any other part” of professional life, people are required to be on top of changes in practice.

Advertisement

Asked if this would also be in place for those who received ‘amnesty driving licences’ in 1979 (when a backlog of people waiting to sit their test were given full licences), Ahern said it would.

“I mean, my dad is one of those. Anyone who drives a car needs to be sure they can do so safely.”

The Dublin South West TD said there are serious issues around bad driving in Ireland, which need to be addressed, suggesting that questions should be asked about whether a person can be allowed to drive if they cannot prove they know the rules of the road.

“If you don’t get serious about enforcement and about about ensuring that people understand the rules, then how do you change anything? There have to be consequences,” he said.

Ahern said that he was open to “any suggestion” on how to make Irish roads safer, adding that the Labour party are not looking to penalise drivers but instead find ways to improve behaviour on Irish roads.

Long waits for tests

Times between booking and sitting driving tests have today been cited as the number one cause for learner drivers ‘flouting’ the law and getting behind the wheel when not accompanied by a qualified driver, in a survey by insurance firm Aviva.

The second-most common reason for learner drivers doing so was poor public transport options in rural areas, followed by a lack of garda presence on Irish roads.

Manager at Aviva Driving School Mike Kavanagh called for harsher penalties and heavier fines.